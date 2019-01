POLITICS

Theresa May Urges MPs To Back Her Brexit Deal

Theresa May has urged MPs to respect the Brexit vote by supporting her deal as she moves into what will be one of the most crucial weeks for the outcome of the referendum. The EU sent assurances to the PM on Monday morning over the Irish border and said they’d work rapidly once an agreement has been reached. The PM has less than two days to convince parliament to move forward with her Brexit deal as they vote on Tuesday on the withdrawal agreement.