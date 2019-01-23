Theresa May Wants To Tell You About Her Smear Test

Prime Minister Theresa May wants you to know she’s had a smear test. And while we’d be more surprised if she hadn’t had a smear test (she is 62, after all), we do support her intentions.

The PM was sharing her experience to encourage more women to attend cervical screening, at a time when uptake for appointments is at a 21-year low.

Speaking during PMQs on Wednesday 23 January, she said: “I, as a Prime Minister, can stand here and say this – I know what it’s like to go through a cervical smear test.

“It is not comfortable. Sometimes, for some, it will be embarrassing, sometimes it’s painful, but those few minutes can save lives, so I would encourage all women to take up their smear tests.”