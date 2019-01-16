Theresa May’s proposal to hold Brexit deadlock talks with MPs from across the political spectrum has been branded “ludicrous” given that Jeremy Corbyn has not yet been invited.

In the wake of the crushing defeat of her Brexit deal in the Commons on Tuesday night, the prime minister pledged to reach out to leading parliamentarians from across the Commons to find a way forward.

But Andrea Leadsom, the Commons leader, said on Wednesday morning that the Labour leader had to come forward with ideas before he had been invited to talks with the PM.

“I don’t think she has written him off at all but he needs to come to the table and tell us what he wants to do,” she told BBC Radio 4′s Today programme.

“He has not put forward any specific constructive proposal and that is a problem, which is why the prime minister will be engaging right across the House with those who do have very sincerely held views but want to constructively deliver on what the vast majority of parliamentarians voted for.”

Leadsom, a leading cabinet Brexiteer, said May would “not necessarily be looking for new ideas that no-one has thought of before”.

Labour said it was “obviously inaccurate” to claim the party did not have a plan for Brexit.

“We have been promoting it for months: a new customs union, a close relationship with the single market, no race to the bottom on rights,” the party tweeted.