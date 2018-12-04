If you’re looking for some winter sun or already planning your next summer holiday, you might find some inspiration from Airbnb’s predictions of the 19 most popular travel destinations for 2019.

There’s a location to suit everyone’s tastes, with experiences ranging from whale-watching in New Zealand, hiking the Great Smoky Mountains in Tennessee, learning the beer brewing history of Brazil, and enjoying the lively nightlife in Batumi, Georgia.

Topping the list is Kaikoura in New Zealand, which was heavily damaged by a 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016. Airbnb says the coastal town has had the biggest increase in bookings and search on its list.

[Read More: Planning where to travel next year? Here are Lonely Planet’s top picks for 2019]