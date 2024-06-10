These Are The Cancers That Are Rising With Young People

pocketlight via Getty Images

According to data from Cancer Research UK (CRUK), more young people than ever are being diagnosed with cancer.

The charity said: “Around 9 in 10 cancer cases still happen in people over 50, but early-onset cancers are a growing cause for concern. Approximately 100 younger adults in the UK were diagnosed with cancer every day between 2017 and 2019.”

While CRUK state that the increase in cancer cases within this age range is still quite small and can be partially explained by population growth and improvements in diagnosis, there are still concerns about what could be causing this.

Chief clinician at CRUK, Professor Charles Swanton said: “Changes to lifestyles and diets over time, and rising obesity, may all contribute to the uptick in early-onset cancer.”

The types of cancer rising among young people

The types of cancer that affect young people’s lives actually depend on age. For those age between 15 and 20, the most common cancers are thyroid, brain and spinal cord tumours, and lymphomas.

Those in their 20s are most likely to experience thyroid cancer, testicular cancer, Hodgkin’s lymphoma and melanoma.

As for those between the ages of 30-40, there has been a rise in cancers that are often common in older people, including breast and bowel cancers.

How to reduce your risk of cancer

While these stats are scary, and we don’t know the specific causes for increased cancer cases, Swanton assures that there are things you can do to prevent your risk of cancer.

The clinicial said: “Around four in 10 cancer cases are preventable, and there are steps people can take to help reduce their cancer risk. Not smoking, keeping a healthy weight, being safe in the sun and cutting down on alcohol all make a big difference.”