Riyadh Khalaf was 16 when he set up his YouTube channel as a creative outlet and “safe space” away from the real-life bullies he faced every day at school. But far from the sanctuary he sought, the 27-year-old said he started to receive daily attacks from anonymous users almost straight away. “I didn’t understand how someone who didn’t know me could hate me so much, and for something I couldn’t control - my sexuality, how I spoke, how I moved,” he told HuffPost UK. Riyadh is just one of the people to appear in ‘Bully’, a new short film by director and campaigner Jake Graf. The film sees high-profile members of the international LGBT+ community read out hurtful messages they’ve received online, in order to raise awareness of the impact of cyberbullying.

Riyadh Khalaf Riyadh Khalaf in 'Bully'.

One in 10 LGBTQ people have experienced abuse online directed towards them personally in the last month, according to the charity Stonewall. This increases to one in four trans people directly experiencing transphobic abuse online in the last month. As a trans man, Jake feels it’s important that people be made aware of the hugely negative and dangerous impact cyberbullying can have. “Even after my recent wedding, my wife Hannah and I were trolled by people saying we shouldn’t be allowed to marry, that we were just freaks, that we were both mentally ill. This was all after the happiest day of our lives,” he told HuffPost UK. He hopes the film will make people rethink before posting hate online. To the bullies, he says: “Maybe just take a moment to consider how you would feel if someone said them to you, and write something kind instead.” TV presenter Sade Giliberti, who appears in the film, said she often receives nasty comments on social media related to her sexuality.

Sade Giliberti