These Comfort Foods Are Physically Making Your Stress Levels Worse

Tom Werner via Getty Images You might want to think twice about the coffee ...

When you’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed, you may turn to “comfort foods” like ice cream, cookies, chips and fries. But some of the foods and drinks that our bodies crave the most can actually cause stress levels to spike even more.

Because adults are feeling increasingly anxious due to a tumultuous economy, high-stakes election and other day-to-day stressors, it’s especially important to be aware of how we can manage our stress, including with what we eat and drink.

We talked to nutritionists about what they avoid consuming when they’re feeling particularly anxious — and what they do instead to help boost their moods.

So, how does diet affect your mood?

“For stress relief and mood support, I always first look at the diet and see where small adjustments can be made,” said Dr. Uma Naidoo, a Harvard-trained nutritional psychiatrist and author of “Calm Your Mind With Food.”

One way nutrition and mental health are linked: The brain and the gut are directly connected by the vagus nerve, which sends messages to your brain, digestive system and heart.

“The foods we eat … influence either a balanced or imbalanced microbiome,” Naidoo explained, referring to the bacteria, viruses and fungi that live in our guts. “A balanced microbiome has been linked to reduced inflammation in the brain, improved mood, better focus and energy, reduced stress and overall better physical health.”

Nutritionists avoid or limit these foods and drinks when stressed.

Caffeine

“If you’re already prone to anxiety or stress, caffeine can make things worse by boosting levels of cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone,” explained Rob Hobson, a registered nutritionist and author of “Unprocess Your Life.” “As a stimulant, caffeine also triggers adrenaline and other stress hormones, intensifying your ‘fight or flight’ response and leaving you feeling jittery and anxious.”

Plus, caffeine can raise your heart rate and blood pressure, which mirrors the body’s stress response, he said.

“I love coffee too much to give it up, but I avoid it after midday,” Hobson added. “The effects [of caffeine] could linger for hours, messing with your sleep and making stress even harder to handle.”

Caffeine is found not only in coffee but also teas, sodas, energy drinks, chocolate and pre-workout powder supplements, said Roxana Ehsani, a registered dietitian nutritionist. Brands are even adding caffeine to food and drink products you may not expect to find it in, like waters and juices.

Alcoholic Drinks

While drinking cocktails, wine or beer after a long day may seem relaxing, alcohol can actually intensify stress. How does this happen?

The body responds to stress through the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal or HPA axis, which releases the stress hormone cortisol.

“Think about being chased in a dangerous situation: blood flow to the arms, legs and brain increases, heart rate and breathing increases, blood clotting increases,” explained Sue-Ellen Anderson Haynes, a registered dietitian, an Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics spokesperson, and the founder of 360Girls&Women. “Alcohol consumption activates the HPA axis, mirroring these same symptoms in the body.”

Uncontrolled cortisol levels and stress over time can lead to long-term health issues, “such as central obesity, increased risk of infections, insulin resistance and metabolic syndrome,” she said.

Anne DEL SOCORRO via Getty Images Foods and drinks that contain added sugars "lead to rapid increases in blood sugar levels, which in large amounts can trigger irritability, worry or negative mood-like behaviors,” said dietitian Lena Beal.

Desserts

While cakes, cookies, ice cream and candy may taste good, overindulging in these tends to not be so good for the mood. They are high in added sugars, which are put in foods or drinks when they are processed or prepared. (These are different from naturally occurring sugars that are in fruits and vegetables.)

Foods and drinks that contain added sugars “lead to rapid increases in blood sugar levels, which in large amounts can trigger irritability, worry or negative mood-like behaviours,” said Lena Beal, dietitian and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Beyond desserts, added sugars may also be hiding in cereals, breads, energy bars, sauces and salad dressings, according to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. (Other names for added sugars you may see on an ingredient list include cane juice, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, molasses and sucrose.)

The 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends that added sugars make up less than 10% of your calories per day. (For example, this would be 200 calories per day for a 2,000-calorie diet.)

Salty Snacks

“When I’m stressed, I limit eating high-salt snacks like pretzels,” said Michelle Routhenstein, a registered dietitian who specialises in heart disease. “High salt consumption can lead to increased blood pressure and fluid retention, which can increase the feelings of discomfort and stress.”

Eating too much salt can also impact how the body manages stress hormones, leading to more anxiety and irritability.

“Reducing salt intake helps maintain better overall health and can support a calmer, more balanced mood,” she said.

In addition to snacks like pretzels and chips, other common sources of salt include soups, condiments, breads and pastas.

While the government’s dietary guidelines recommend that adults and teens have less than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, Americans are consuming more than 3,300 milligrams on average, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention. (Most of the sodium we consume is from salt.)

Fried and Highly Processed Foods

“I try avoiding high-calorie, non-nutrient-dense foods when I am stressed out,” said Kimberly Snodgrass, a registered dietitian nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

This includes fried foods (such as french fries and doughnuts) and highly processed foods (think hot dogs and deli meat). These can indirectly cause a rise in inflammation in the body, explained Ehsani. If they are consumed regularly over a long period of time, this may increase stress levels. Studies have also shown that frequently eating fried foods can lead to a higher risk of anxiety and depression.

“These foods … aggravate stress because they may give way to a vicious cycle of depending on non-nutrient-dense food when you are stressed, which in turn affects your overall health and well-being,” Snodgrass added.

Eat your way to a better mood.

The good news: There are many other tasty foods and drinks you can incorporate into your diet that actually help improve your mood and relieve stress.

Anne DEL SOCORRO via Getty Images Yogurt contains probiotics that can encourage good gut health, which is linked to mood

Probiotics and prebiotics: Because of the link between gut and mood, Hobson focuses on keeping his gut healthy. “I make sure to include plenty of good bacteria through probiotic foods like fermented veggies and yogurt, while also getting lots of prebiotics from foods like onions, garlic, leeks, seeds and grains like barley,” he said.

Omega-3 fatty acids: Wild fish, nuts and seeds are some of the best sources for omega-3 fatty acids. They act “as an antioxidant in the brain to reduce the effects of free radicals that may be contributing to brain fog or poor focus,” Naidoo explained.

Magnesium-rich foods: Spinach, avocado, broccoli, bananas, pumpkin seeds and even dark chocolate are high in magnesium and can help relax the body and mind by lowering cortisol, according to Snodgrass.

Vitamin C-rich foods: Research has shown that eating foods high in vitamin C, like citrus fruit, kiwi and bell peppers, can help manage anxiety, said Anderson Haynes. “Incorporating these fresh fruits in your yogurt, topped on oatmeal, or added to smoothies and mocktails is a great way to be intentional about reducing your stress,” she shared.

Fibre-rich foods: “Fibre is a great way to reduce inflammation in the gut and brain that can be exacerbating stress,” Naidoo said. Fruits (like raspberries and pears), veggies (like green peas and broccoli), grains (whole-wheat spaghetti and quinoa) and legumes (like lentils and black beans) are packed with fibre.

Beyond paying attention to what you eat and drink, it’s important to not lose sight of lifestyle factors that may be contributing to your stress.

As Naidoo said: “Getting a good night’s sleep, engaging in regular physical activity, practicing mindfulness, [having] healthy social relationships and maintaining a healthy work-life balance are also all key for a low-stress lifestyle.”