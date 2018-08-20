These People Went To Extreme Lengths To Reunite Kids With Their Lost Toys

Nothing comes between children and their favourite toys – which means when they accidentally lose them, the heartbreak can be overwhelming. For some families, however, moving on after such devastation isn’t an option. From the dad who flew to Singapore to retrieve his son’s bear to the woman who reversed up a slip road to get her panicked granddaughter’s beloved teddy, these stories show the lengths people will go to to reunite kids with their beloved stuffed animals.

Rebecca Harris Teddy

Rebecca Harris was five years old when she left her beloved Teddy on the windowsill of a motorway service station while on a trip with her grandparents. “I realised just as we were rejoining the motorway and, in a panic, shouted: ‘I’ve forgotten Teddy’,” she recalled. “Realising the extreme severity of the situation, my Grandma then proceeded to reverse up the motorway slip road.” Rebecca, now 24, said no other drivers were around when she did this (“thank goodness”) and incredibly Teddy was found safe and sound. “I still have him to this day,” she added.

Matt Clough Bear

Matt Clough was just a baby when his beloved bear was left behind in a Singapore hotel. His family flew back to the UK and only then did they realise the devastating error. Thankfully Matt’s dad was quick-thinking and managed to reroute his next business trip via Singapore so he could collect the bear, which 27-year-old Matt still has to this day.

Elisabeth Field Elisabeth's son with Rabbi.

Elisabeth Field said her son, now seven, has loved a soft rabbit toy called Rabbi since he was a tiny baby. “I cannot put into words how important this now dirty grey, lifeless rabbit is to our son, and our whole family,” she says. “Because he’s so important, he’s obviously been left in all sorts of locations. Many a night my husband has wandered the streets, retracing our steps as we endeavour to track down the exact location where Rabbi slipped through tired fingers. He has always been found - usually propped up on someone’s fence, a wall, or on top of a parked car, enabling us to see him clearly.”

