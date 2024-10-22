Richard E Grant Speaks Out About ‘Appalling’ Treatment Of His Daughter On Set

via Associated Press

Actor Richard E. Grant has spoken out about the team members in a film studio that he feels don’t get the appreciation that they deserve.

The Withnail and I star was asked which job on a film set is the most under-appreciated and without taking a breath, he responded: “The runners.”

He went on to say that they are paid the least, are often the youngest and arrive at the studio at 5am and are still the last to leave at the end of the day.

He then added: “If anything goes, wrong, they get shit on from a dizzy height.

“I know because my daughter was a runner for two years, and was appallingly treated by some well-known household names in England.”

He revealed that these actors “changed their tune” when they found out who his daughter’s father was, adding that this made it worse for him, saying: “It made me damn those people even more.”

Finally, Richard admitted that he did actually confront one of the actors for their treatment of his daughter.