Family Days Out: Adventures Thrill-Seeking Kids Will Love

If your kids are thrill-seekers, there are plenty of attractions throughout the UK that will satisfy their adventurous streak. Whether it’s a zip wire up high in the trees, or climbing an ice wall, these experiences are definitely more unique than the usual family day out.

Bear in mind that the more adventurous activities will be more expensive, but they make for a great one-off treat one weekend or during the school holidays. If you’re looking for cheaper options, why not have a look at these great outdoor playgrounds or family walks.

BeWILDerwood

Where? Norfolk.

Price: Depends on height. Those under 92cm, free; 92cm-105cm £14.50; over 105cm £16.50.

For: Kids who have imagination.

Designed by a local children’s author (Tom Blofield), BeWILDerwood is set in 50 acres of woodland where kids can climb trees, cross rope bridges, build dens and hide out in treehouses. The adventure park has many magical creatures from Blofield’s books dotted around. Dubbed the “curious treehouse adventure”, children can also explore mazes and listen to stories. Find out more here.