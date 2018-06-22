Family Days Out: Adventures Thrill-Seeking Kids Will Love

If your kids are thrill-seekers, there are plenty of attractions throughout the UK that will satisfy their adventurous streak. Whether it’s a zip wire up high in the trees, or climbing an ice wall, these experiences are definitely more unique than the usual family day out.
Bear in mind that the more adventurous activities will be more expensive, but they make for a great one-off treat one weekend or during the school holidays. If you’re looking for cheaper options, why not have a look at these great outdoor playgrounds or family walks.
BeWILDerwood
Where? Norfolk.
Price: Depends on height. Those under 92cm, free; 92cm-105cm £14.50; over 105cm £16.50.
For: Kids who have imagination.
Designed by a local children’s author (Tom Blofield), BeWILDerwood is set in 50 acres of woodland where kids can climb trees, cross rope bridges, build dens and hide out in treehouses. The adventure park has many magical creatures from Blofield’s books dotted around. Dubbed the “curious treehouse adventure”, children can also explore mazes and listen to stories. Find out more here.
Zip World
Where? Wales.
Price: Varies depending on the ride, but start at around £20 per person. See full price list here.
For: Kids with a need for speed.
As well as some incredibly long zip lines, the park has trampolines, high-rope adventures and tobogganing. There are different adventures designed for different ages - The Zip Velocity has a minimum age of nine, while the forest coaster tobogganing ride has a minimum age of three. Check here to see all the rides available and what age restrictions there are, or find out more about what’s on offer at Zip World here.
White Water Rafting
Where? Enfield.
Price: £150 per raft, fitting five people.
For: Kids who love getting soaked.
It’s a bit on the expensive side, but white water rafting will give you an exciting outdoor family adventure. The ‘legacy loop’ is suitable for families with children aged 10 and above. Surf the waves down the course and remember that you will probably end up getting soaked. After rafting, take a stroll around the River Lee Country Park afterwards and have a recuperative cuppa in the cafe. Find out more here.
Vertical Chill Indoor Ice Climbing
Where? Manchester.
Price: From £25 for a session, more if you want to hire equipment.
For: Kids aged 13 and above.
This is one to keep you and your teens entertained - taking them to an indoor ice climbing wall. You don’t need any climbing experience to have a go as they run beginner sessions. The one-hour class will include training with a fully qualified instructor to get you up the wall safely. Remember, it’s going to be chilly! Find out more here.
Go Ape
Price: Starts from £16 per child and £28 for adult.
Where: 33 sites across the UK, find which one is near you here.
For: Kids who like heights.
This forest adventure will see you and your kids going up into high heights as you tackle balancing on ropes, zooming down zip wires and swinging into the wilderness (with a harness, of course). The “tree top adventure” has versions suitable for both adults and kids. The whole course will take around two to three hours and if you have children in your group there will be a supervisor to help them all the way round. Find out more here.