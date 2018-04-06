Family Days Out: Great Places To Take A Walk To Find Some Spring Flowers

Now spring seems to have (finally) sprung, we want to take full advantage of the beautiful flowers blossoming, after being stuck indoors for so long.

Suggesting going for a walk to your kids might not be greeted by the most enthusiastic response, but if there’s an appealing destination (and a pit-stop for a drink and snack), it may sweeten the deal.

There are so many beautiful parks throughout the UK, so we’ve picked out a handful dotted around the country which are perfect spots to look at the spring blooms over the coming months. When you head there, it might be worth taking pens and paper for your kids so they can draw some of the flowers they find or write down the names of prettiest ones they like.

Kew Gardens

Where? South West London.

Price: Adults £17, kids £5. Purchase tickets online here.

As well as seeing the beautiful cherry blossom trees bloom in Kew Gardens, you will see a meadow of daffodils, too. If your kids are patient enough, why not join one of the spring walks running daily at noon throughout the season where you can find out more about the flowers? If not, take them on the Treetop Walkway and marvel at the blooms from above.