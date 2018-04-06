Family Days Out: Great Places To Take A Walk To Find Some Spring Flowers

Now spring seems to have (finally) sprung, we want to take full advantage of the beautiful flowers blossoming, after being stuck indoors for so long.
Suggesting going for a walk to your kids might not be greeted by the most enthusiastic response, but if there’s an appealing destination (and a pit-stop for a drink and snack), it may sweeten the deal.
There are so many beautiful parks throughout the UK, so we’ve picked out a handful dotted around the country which are perfect spots to look at the spring blooms over the coming months. When you head there, it might be worth taking pens and paper for your kids so they can draw some of the flowers they find or write down the names of prettiest ones they like.
Kew Gardens
Where? South West London.
Price: Adults £17, kids £5. Purchase tickets online here.
As well as seeing the beautiful cherry blossom trees bloom in Kew Gardens, you will see a meadow of daffodils, too. If your kids are patient enough, why not join one of the spring walks running daily at noon throughout the season where you can find out more about the flowers? If not, take them on the Treetop Walkway and marvel at the blooms from above.
Fletcher Moss Park & Botanical Gardens
Where? Didsbury, Manchester.
Price: Free entry.
The park and gardens are located between the River Mersey and Stenner Woods, so as you can imagine the scenery is spot on. The park itself is 21 acres and is known for its unusual plants and flowers. For a more stimulating activity for kids, head to the nature trail in Stenner Woods to look out for plants, birds, butterflies.
Cannon Hill Park
Where? Birmingham.
Price: Free entry.
Just a couple of miles outside Birmingham’s city centre, Cannon Hill has 80 acres of parks as well as 120 acres of woodland. It’s a huge place to walk, run or cycle around, and has been awarded Green Flag status for the last 10 years (a.k.a it’s one of the best green spaces in the UK). If you want to make a day of it, there are other activities such as boating, the fun park and crazy golf, but these all cost a little extra.
Anglesey Abbey
Where? Cambridge.
Price: Adult £8.50, child £4.80. Tickets must be purchased on site.
If you want to see masses of daffodils and rows of tulips, head to Anglesey Abbey to experience an array of vibrant colours, textures and scents. You can walk along the Woodland Path and Hoe Fen Trail, where you end up in the wildlife discovery area. Make sure to pick up a family adventure pack from the visitor centre to make it all the more interesting for kids.
Threave Garden
Where? Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland.
Price: A family ticket is £18.50 and must be purchased on site.
Threave Garden is split into four parts: a house, gardens, sculpture garden and nature reserve. “The best time to visit is in spring when there is a dazzling display of daffodils,” the website states. The gardens make for a beautiful stroll and there is also a walled garden that hosts home-grown produce each year for sale to the public.
Exbury Gardens
Where? Hampshire.
Price: Adult £10, child £4. Purchase tickets online here.
We love the idea of the daffodil meadow at Exbury Gardens, which is a 200-acre site, which is also famous for the collection of rhododendrons and camellias. See if your kids want to become an “Exbury Explorer” by taking part in the adventure trails, where they can see the different types of plants and other aspects of nature they can identify. Or, if you just want to walk through the gardens, the park itself has lots of little pathways to explore different routes - just make sure you don’t get lost!