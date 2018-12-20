I used to like hangovers, in a way. Back when I was a carefree young buck with nobody to worry about but myself, a hangover was quite a laugh, an excuse for a bit of downtime and a lot of comfort-eating.

Now that I have a 16-month-old, it is hell on earth, sheer agony, the kind of experience that has me longing for the sweet release of death.

Can I level with you? I had quite a lot to drink on Tuesday night – I went to the pub with a couple of friends and drank a great many pints and a reasonable amount of a whisky advent calendar I was sent by a nice lady at a PR company who I now hate with every fibre of my being.

In an ideal world I’d be left alone to have a big sleep, three showers and a whole thing of chorizo before I even considered talking to another human.

Instead of that, my Wednesday began at 5:30am, when my daughter insisted I read ‘My Friend Bear’ to her. Twice. That bear is no longer my friend. Then I changed her nappy (the daughter’s not the bear’s). Now, there are a lot of things that people insist are wonderful hangover cures, but inhaling the extraordinarily robust piss of a teething toddler isn’t ever something anyone suggests.

When feeling under the weather, I want nothing more than to sit in bed and watch somewhere between one and three Jackass films. I want to laugh to the point of tears at the bit from ‘Jackass 3D’ with the giant high-five, then feel a hangover-complementing bit of sadness about the late, great Ryan Dunn.