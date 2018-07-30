PA Archive/PA Images A new report has found that a third of Greater Manchester residents are victims of hate crime based on ethnicity.

A third of Greater Manchester residents have become victims of hate crime based on their ethnicity, a report commissioned in the wake of last year’s Manchester Area terror attack has found.

In a survey conducted for the report, published on Monday, it was revealed that 65% of respondents reported being a victim of ‘hateful behaviour’, with 33% of all respondents saying they had experienced hate crime based on ethnicity.

The Preventing Hateful Extremism and Promoting Social Cohesion report was commissioned by the region’s mayor Andy Burnham following the suicide bombing last May, which killed 22 people.

In the weeks following the attack, Greater Manchester Police reported a 130% rise in hate crime, including a 500% rise in Islamophobic related hate crime.

The report found that a “perpetuating cycle of lack of information” about the government’s counter-terrorism strategy, Prevent, has led to “genuine fears” of persecution among the region’s Muslims.

Although Prevent was “working well” in the region, it was not getting its message across to communities where “high levels of distrust and suspicion of statutory agencies continues to exist”, the authors stated.

The report concluded there should be an effort to move Prevent – which aims to stop people becoming terrorists or supporting terrorism – away from the police and law enforcement to wider safeguarding.