More Than Third Of UK Women Have Experienced Psychological Abuse

Almost half of all women in the UK have reported that they, or someone close to them, has been the victim of gender-based abuse, and more than a third (36 per cent) of UK women have experienced psychological abuse, a new study has revealed.

Despite these high figures, 59 per cent of UK women don’t know where to seek help and even if they do, 28 per cent – equating to 9 million – don’t trust the legal system to treat this abuse as a crime.

The large-scale study of 4,400 women from 15 countries was commissioned by Avon and the UN to establish the extent of gender-based violence, and coincides with the UN’s 16 Days of Activism against gender-based abuse.

The proportion of women who don’t trust the legal system to deal with abuse was higher in the UK than in any country surveyed with the exception of Russia.