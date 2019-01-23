A boutique B&B in Torquay has taken the title of the world’s best B&B, in Trip Advisor’s 2019 Traveller’s Choice Awards.

The five star 25 Boutique B&B claimed the top spot, offering guests the choice of six rooms from £169 per room a night. Prepare to find quirky, vibrant decor that’s a mix of colour and monochrome with the Torre Suite featuring Frank the Zebra. Not a real one, mind.

It’s run by hosts Andy & Julian Banner-Price who spent seven years running a country house hotel in North Wales before setting up shop in Devon.