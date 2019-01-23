A boutique B&B in Torquay has taken the title of the world’s best B&B, in Trip Advisor’s 2019 Traveller’s Choice Awards.
The five star 25 Boutique B&B claimed the top spot, offering guests the choice of six rooms from £169 per room a night. Prepare to find quirky, vibrant decor that’s a mix of colour and monochrome with the Torre Suite featuring Frank the Zebra. Not a real one, mind.
It’s run by hosts Andy & Julian Banner-Price who spent seven years running a country house hotel in North Wales before setting up shop in Devon.
The UK dominates the list of top B&Bs worldwide, boasting five of the top ten.
The Bindon Bottom B&B in West Lulworth, Dorset, took third place, The Grange Bed and Breakfast in Fylingthorpe, North Yorkshire took fourth, and Swallows Rest Bed & Breakfast in Brigstock, Northamptonshire, was voted fifth best. The Hillstone Lodge in Colbost on the Isle of Skye also came in a respectable seventh place.
The rest of the top ten included B&Bs from further afield, with want to pop abroad where notable B&B locations around the world included Casa Da Praia in India, Pousada Casa Campestre in Brazil and Baudina of Busselton in Australia.
Devon wasn’t just a hit with B&B guests. The Tavistock Hotel picked up the award for best small hotel in the UK for a second consecutive year, while The Elm Tree Hotel in Llandudno was crowned the UK’s most romantic and best for a bargain. Valentine’s Day getaway anyone?
Perhaps you want to pop abroad where notable B&B locations around the world included Casa Da Praia in India, Pousada Casa Campestre in Brazil and Baudina of Busselton in Australia.
We all work hard to earn our money – so it shouldn’t feel like hard work to spend it well. At HuffPost Finds we’ll help you find the best stuff that deserves your cash, from the ultimate lipstick to a durable iron to replace the one that broke (RIP). All our choices are completely independent but we may earn a small commission if you click a link and make a purchase.