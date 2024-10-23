This Chilling Crime Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Woman of the Hour is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the platform’s public ranking system.

The crime thriller marks the directorial debut of Anna Kendrick, who also stars in the film alongside Daniel Zovatto, Tony Hale and Nicolette Robinson. Based on a chilling true story, the plot revolves around a serial killer who appeared on the TV show “The Dating Game” in 1978 amid his murder spree.

Woman of the Hour was released on Netflix on Oct. 18, more than a year after premiering at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival. Critical reviews have been mostly positive.

Read on for more trending movies of the moment across streaming services including Hulu, Max, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.

The most popular movie on Max at the moment is “MaXXXine,” the third installment in director Ti West’s “X” series of horror films.

Set in 1980s Hollywood, the movie stars Mia Goth, who reprises her role in “Pearl” as aspiring actor Maxine Minx. The cast also includes Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Bacon and Moses Sumney.

Another horror movie is trending on Hulu right now. “Late Night with the Devil” premiered at the 2023 South by Southwest Film Festival to mostly positive reviews from critics.

The film combines “found footage” and documentary filmmaking elements as the plot centers around a late-night talk show that invites a girl who is supposedly possessed by a demon to appear as a guest on Halloween in 1977.

“Brothers” became available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on Oct. 17, one week after its limited theatrical release.

Starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, the action comedy follows estranged twin brothers with a criminal past who must join together for one last heist. The cast also includes Glenn Close, Marisa Tomei and Brendan Fraser.

“Inside Out 2” is one of the most popular movies on Disney+ after joining the platform on Sept. 25.

A sequel to the Academy Award-winning animated feature “Inside Out,” the new movie sees the return of Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane and Kyle MacLachlan in their voice roles from the original, and new cast members like Maya Hawke, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Ayo Edebiri. “Inside Out 2” continues the story of a young girl’s development through emotions personified as characters.