This Country Has A Plan To End HPV — Here’s What You Should Know About The Virus

Human papillomavirus (HPV) is the name of a very common group of viruses. According to the NHS, these viruses often do not cause problems for people but some types can lead to genital warts or cancer.

This week, Sweden has announced that it wants to be the first country to eliminate HPV by 2027.

Euro News explained: “By vaccinating and screening a strategically chosen cohort, the project aims to reduce the pool of HPV carriers, cutting off the virus’s ability to spread.”

HPV is most often tested for during cervical screenings and there is no blood test available for the virus. However, some sexual health clinics will test men who are at risk of developing cancer as a result of HPV such as men who have sex with other men.

How is HPV transmitted?

According to Superdrug Health Clinics: “HPV is a sexually transmitted infection – meaning it can be spread through vaginal, anal, and oral sex.

“HPV is also spread very easily through prolonged intimate skin-to-skin contact, which means that HPV can be transmitted during non-penetrative sex such as hand-to-genital contact.”

Unfortunately, the virus can be spread even if you don’t display any visible symptoms, making it much easier to spread.

Which cancers are linked to HPV?

Cancer Research UK explained: “Cervical cancer is the main type of cancer linked to HPV. Nearly all cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV. HPV can also increase the risk of some types of head and neck cancer, including oropharyngeal cancer (a type of throat cancer) and mouth cancer. Around 70% of these cancers are linked to HPV.

“Most cancers of the vagina, vulva, penis, and anus are caused by HPV. But these cancer types are uncommon.”

How can HPV be prevented?

As the virus is often undetectable, it’s hard to avoid it entirely. It can be passed through prolonged skin-to-skin contact but can also even be passed from parent to babies during childbirth, though this is unlikely.

However, the vaccine is recommended for children aged 12 to 13, men under 45 who have sex with men and people at high risk of contracting the virus such as sex workers and people with HIV.

On their website, the NHS reveals: “Since the vaccine has been used, there has been a big drop in the number of young people getting conditions linked to HPV, such as cervical cancer and genital warts.

“Research suggests that over time the HPV vaccine will help save thousands of lives in the UK.”