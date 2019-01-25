This Dad Wants You To Log Your Parenting Hours On His Fitness Inspired App

A former solider has created an app inspired by fitness trackers to help parents spend more time with their children. If this sounds like a contradiction in terms, at a time when we’re all addicted to our smartphones, the 36-year-old creator of WIOH – which stands for World In Our Hands – thinks otherwise. Stephen Burns, a full-time single father to his 5-year-old son Hunter, came up with the idea while out on his bike one weekend. “I was using an app to record my cycling and thought: I’m only cycling once a week but I’m a parent every day. Why isn’t there a parenting app that reflects the world that we live in?” Our lifestyles are so fast and frantic, Burns says, that we often end up cramming too much into our days. Parenting is a 24/7 job, so it’s no surprise important things like one-on-one time with your kids get ignored or taken for granted. “I was guilty of this myself,” Burns tells HuffPost UK. “I’d often say to Hunter: ‘Mate, just go on your iPad and I’ll be with you in half an hour’. And an hour later, I still hadn’t got to him. I quickly realised I wanted to spend more quality time with my son.” [Read More: 7 Ways To Spend Time With Your Kids That Involve Real Play]

WIOH Stephen and Hunter.

WIOH wants to promote that quality time in every family – whether that’s enjoying a quick, five-minute read before bed or giving your kids 100% of your attention for a whole afternoon. It helps you set and track goals and also connect with other events, clubs and, crucially, parents in your local area. Burns was inspired not just by his experiences as a father, but of being a son. “I had a pretty normal childhood, but there was stuff that I didn’t realise I carried with me up until my late 20s and early 30s,” admits the ex-soldier. “I was military for 15 years and I really excelled in my job. I was very lucky because I achieved everything that I wanted to achieve. Then I realised that when I didn’t have something to focus on, I was a very insecure person.” Keen to get himself back on track, Burns took a self-development course with the support of a veterans and ex-servicemen charity, and found himself revisiting his own childhood. “Looking back I can see that my relationship with my father was quite fractured,” he reflects. “I would actually crave his attention and I didn’t get a lot back, but in hindsight that was very reflective of parenting at that time. So with that in mind I wanted to create a parenting app that helps put the focus on positive parenting and family interaction.” By helping other families improve the way they engage with each other, his hope is that all children will “feel they are loved, wanted and are super heroes”, he says. “If we could replicate this in every household then we could have a more positive society.”

WIOH