This Finger Movement Can Show A Tell-Tale Sign Of Dementia

unsplash

According to Alzheimer’s Research UK, 982,000 people are estimated to be living with dementia in the UK.

Additionally, according to Alzheimer’s Society, early diagnosis is essential. They say: “People with dementia can live meaningful and productive lives for many years after an early diagnosis.

Advertisement

“An early diagnosis helps both the person and caregivers learn about dementia, set realistic expectations and plan for their future together.”

Now, the Alzheimer’s experts at Discern have revealed that there’s actually a two-finger test that could help to identify dementia in very early stages.

The two-finger test that could identify dementia

Discern explains: “What is the 2 Finger Test? At its core, the 2 Finger Test involves an examiner performing a hand gesture — typically interlocking fingers in a specific pattern — and asking the patient to replicate it.

Advertisement

“This seemingly straightforward task is a cognitive exercise that tests motor skills, memory, and the ability to follow visual instructions, offering early insights into cognitive impairment that could be indicative of dementia.”

Discern says that tests like this, ‘serve as preliminary indicators that prompt further, more definitive investigation’ — which can in turn result in early diagnosis and intervention for patients.

Early signs of dementia

According to the NHS, some of the early signs of dementia include:

memory loss

difficulty concentrating

finding it hard to carry out familiar daily tasks, such as getting confused over the correct change when shopping

struggling to follow a conversation or find the right word

being confused about time and place

mood changes

The NHS adds: “These symptoms are often mild and may get worse only very gradually. It’s often termed “mild cognitive impairment” (MCI) as the symptoms are not severe enough to be diagnosed as dementia.”