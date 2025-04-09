This Friends Star Revealed How He Really Felt About The Show's Theme Song — And Why He Changed His Mind

LOADING ERROR LOADING

No one told David Schwimmer life was going to be this way — especially after the theme song to his ’90s sitcom, Friends, became permanently embedded into pop culture.

“There was a time, for quite a while, that just hearing the theme song…” David began, releasing a sigh deep from the pits of his soul — one that encapsulated his then-frustration of being haunted by it.

“Anytime you’d go on a show, a talk show, an interview, that would be your intro song,” he continued during an April 1 episode of the podcast Making A Scene.

The actor confessed that, at the height of it all, he “didn’t have the greatest response” to I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts, but things shifted after his daughter, Cleo, discovered the show a few years ago.

“And then, at about age 9, my kid discovered it and started watching it,” he shared.

David recalled performing everyday tasks as he’d hear his daughter’s laughter while watching the show in another room — a sound that, over time, helped him change his tune about both the song and the series.

Earlier in the interview, he admitted he’d never watched Friends after it wrapped. But, of course, Cleo had other plans.

“For me, it’s like, I did it, and I’m moving on,” he said.

The actor previously shared the moment from the show he can’t escape. In a Jan. 7 interview with “Good Morning America,” David revealed the one line that fans still shout at him — whether he’s ready or not.

