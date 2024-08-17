This iPhone Hack Can Help Reduce The Number Of Spam Texts You See

JGI/Jamie Grill via Getty Images Take advantage of the iPhone option to filter and block spam or messages from unknown senders.

Nowadays, it’s unfortunately normal for your phone to get clogged by incessant spam texts from random numbers.

If these texts are scams, the messages will be designed to get you to reply and confirm that you are a real human being that can be targeted. They range from a confusingly brief “hi” to a tantalising text about an “exciting job opportunity” or an innocuous notification about a package delivery.

One way to clear your messages and your mind is to block them from ever reaching you on your phone. Here’s how:

You can filter messages from unknown senders on Apple phones by doing the following:

1. Go to Settings, then Messages.

2. Scroll down until you see the option for message filtering.

3. Select Filter Unknown Senders.

If you’d like to see the messages that are being filtered out, tap Filters in the top-left corner of your Messages, then tap Unknown Senders.

Android users have a way to block unknown numbers, too. For Android phones:

1. Go to Settings, then select Blocked numbers.

2. Toggle on the Unknown option. This will block private or unidentified numbers from contacting you.

Scammers win when they make their emergencies your own. And unfortunately scammers are good at winning. The Federal Trade Commission reports that Americans lost $330 million from texting scams in 2022, with an average loss of $1,000.

“Scammers use the speed of text communication to their advantage: they hope you won’t slow down and think over what’s in the message. Some messages promise a good thing ― a gift, a package, or even a job,” the FTC warns on its website. “Others try to make you panic, thinking someone’s in your accounts. These are all lies and ways to take your money and personal information.”

By adding a text filter, you are creating a helpful digital layer between you and a spam text that helps you avoid being lured into a scammer’s emotional mind-games.

Beyond adding a spam filter on your phone, you can also use apps or features for blocking or flagging unwanted calls provided by your wireless providers, although not all of them are free.

