This Is Exactly When You Should Worry About Breast Lumps

Unsplash

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH): “More than 25% of women are affected by breast disease during their lifetime, the vast majority of whom will complain of a new breast lump. Fortunately, most of these will be benign, with breast cancer only diagnosed in 10% of new breast lumps.”

However, the health institute urges that any breast lumps must be assessed.

Additionally, the NHS states: “If you feel a lump in your breast, always get it checked by a GP. Most breast lumps are harmless, but some can be serious.”

Advertisement

Of course, when you find a lump, it’s hard to not immediately predict the worst and think about the possibility of cancer.

When to worry about breast lumps

According to the NHS, some signs of breast cancer in women include:

a lump, or swelling in your breast, chest or armpit

a change in the skin of your breast, such as dimpling (may look like orange peel) or redness (may be harder to see on black or brown skin)

a change in size or shape of 1 or both breasts

nipple discharge (if you are not pregnant or breastfeeding), which may have blood in it

a change in the shape or look of your nipple, such as it turning inwards (inverted nipple) or a rash on it (may look like eczema)

pain in your breast or armpit which does not go away – breast pain that comes and goes is usually not a symptom of breast cancer

Signs of breast cancer for men include:

a lump or swelling in your chest or armpit

liquid leaking from your nipples (nipple discharge), which may have blood in it

changes in the size or shape of either side of your chest

sores or ulcers on your chest

a change in the shape or look of your nipple, such as it turning inwards (inverted nipple) or a rash on it (may look like eczema)

Breast cancer educators and charity Coppafeel have a ‘self-checkout’ guide that can help you get to know what’s normal for your breasts and even set up monthly reminders to check them.