This Is How They Made The Mouth Of The Creature In The Original Alien Film, And I Am In Awe

With Alien: Romulus now out in cinemas, lots of us that loved the original films will be revisiting them for a marathon-sesh before seeing the new one on the big screen.

The original Alien movie has it all. Terror, suspense, Sigourney Weaver and a ginger cat. What more could you want?

Plus, the creature itself is still terrifying all these years later. Even just watching short clips of the slimy beast in action is enough to give you nightmares, but that first time watching it, it’s almost like you can feel the Xenomorph with its famous dripping mouth sneaking in the room.

However, learning how that terror-inducing mouth was originally created may just help you to get through your rewatch with minimal squirming.

You see, the creation of the the alien was uh.. a little sexier than you probably would have imagined.

So, those jaws that we’re all so familiar with? They’re actually made up of shredded condoms. Back in 1979, CGI was still very much in its infancy and the Alien crew decided to test their creativity by making those gruesome jaws themselves.

They really did do a stellar job.

As for that unforgettable drool? According to WhatCulture: “The alien xenomorph’s drool and generally slimy veneer was created using copious amounts of lube.”

Lovely.

If that wasn’t weird enough, the famous face-hugger that Ash performs an autopsy on was made with a combination of oysters, clams, and other seafood delicacies with the insides being made up of spaghetti, cheap caviar, milk and, uh... marbles.

Sure, why not.