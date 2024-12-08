This Is How To Tell If Your Dog Really Loves You, And It's Not Just A Wagging Tail

Unsplash

Every dog owner will swear to you that their dog is the sweetest, most affectionate pup around. The love between a dog and their human is unmatched, apparently.

But, is it love? Or is it simply an animal appreciating their food delivery system?

As a pet owner myself, I had to get to the bottom of this mystery. Especially since we have already reported on how to tell if your cat loves you.

How to tell if your dog really loves you

Unlike cats, dogs are often very outwardly affectionate with their owners and sussing out whether they love you is a relative walk in the park. However, according to scientists, it’s a little more complicated than you’d think.

Writing for BBC Science Focus, Prof Alexandra Horowitz, a professor of canine cognition based at Barnard College, Columbia University revealed that actually, scientists have historically refrained from using the word ‘love’ when talking about animal and human relations, but added that this is changing as we learn more about dogs and how they relate to us.

Dr Horowitz said: “What is clear to anyone who observes dogs’ behaviour is that dogs are hopelessly fond of us. We could call it ‘hypersociable’ or ‘socially preoccupied’; we could call it ‘excessively affectionate’.

“Or we could call it loving.”

Getting into the science of it all, Professor Horowitz explained: “Dog researchers have found that oxytocin plays a role in the dog-person bond...

“Just by gazing at each other, rates of oxytocin rise in dogs and in their person. The stronger the bond you have, the more of an effect we find. In fact, just being with their person can cause a dog’s oxytocin level to rise.”