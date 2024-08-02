This Is How Using Ginger Can Really Spice Up Your Sex Life

Lawrence Aritao/Unsplash

What if we told you that you could improve your sex life with ginger?

Not by infusing it in a good cup of tea or mixing it with some herbs for a delicious aphrodisiac dinner but instead by, uh, putting it inside your anus or vagina.

This is something called “figging” whereby a peeled piece of ginger root is shaped like a plug before being inserted anally or vaginally. According to the sexperts at JOYclub, the natural spiciness of ginger causes a painful tingling sensation on the sensitive mucous membrane, which BDSM lovers enjoy.

HuffPost UK spoke exclusively with Mistress Wildfire, a dominatrix and expert from JOYclub, with the help of Goddess Luna and Mistress Lilly to learn more about this practice and why it works for some people.

Where the term ‘figging’ came from

The sexperts said: “The term ‘figging’ is likely a derivation of the ‘fig sign’; a gesture whereby the thumb is placed between the index and middle fingers.

“This was once used to insult someone. Although, another theory suggests that horse traders administered ginger to their horses’ rectums to sell them for higher prices. The resulting burning sensation caused the horses to raise their tails, which made them appear stronger.”

They added that in ancient Greece, figging was a method of torture but these days, it’s a beloved practice in the BDSM community and is used to demonstrate dom’s power.

The sensations that figging creates

Of course, a little imagination will give you a fair idea of how this will feel for the person on the receiving end, but what makes it so enjoyable?

“Otherwise known as ‘gingering’, figging creates a tingling pain that can be gentle or incite a fiery, burning sensation. This is less prominent when the piece of ginger is fully inserted.

“I would suggest scraping the outer layer and fashioning it into a butt plug shape. This way, it stays around the actual anus and delivers more intense sensations, particularly if you clench your muscles.”

The sexperts added: “You can enjoy wearing ginger inconspicuously throughout the day for some kinky fun if you like!”

For people with penises, ginger can provide particularly intense erections as the burning pain stimulates their blood circulation.

“We recently explored figging with one of our subs and he loved the sensation of figging, it is definitely something we would recommend to those who enjoy BDSM.”

Health risks of figging

Of course, doing something like this does raise questions of health risks but according to the sexperts, there aren’t any major health concerns.

“Figging typically comes with a very low risk of injury, however if you have a ginger allergy this practice should of course be avoided

“Also ensure you avoid bringing ginger into contact with your eyes and if you want a more intense experience, opt for fresh ginger. If you want to go slowly and ease yourself into figging, leave your ginger peeled for a few days; this way its essential oils will dissipate, and the ginger will burn less.”

However, they did urge that the pain of figging cannot be reversed and once the ginger has been inserted, the resulting sensations will last around 20 minutes, even if the ginger is removed.

“Moreover, a ginger suppository that has been enjoyed anally should never then be used vaginally. In fact, ginger insertion vaginally can lead to bacterial vaginosis so if yours is sensitive, focus on your anus instead.”

When you’ve finished figging, the pain can be relieved with ointments or a cold dildo.

Finally, refrain from figging if you suffer from piles.

Is this done with other foods, like chillies?