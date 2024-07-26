This Is How Winning And Losing Games Impacts Your Brain Function

Halfpoint Images via Getty Images Cheerful group of seniors playing board games at nursing home.

At HuffPost UK, we’ve previously written about how just playing bingo can stave off dementia and how doing puzzles on a daily basis can reduce your risk of dementia as both of these activities keep our brains active and engaged.

Now, in our continued quest to understand the relationship between play and brain health, we spoke to the Mobile Premier League (MPL) to learn more about what’s happening to our brains when we win and lose games, and how we can leverage this knowledge for our own wellbeing.

How our brains react to playing games

The chemistry of conquest

MPL explainedL “Victories trigger the release of dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward.

“This dopamine surge reinforces the winning behaviour, making you crave that feeling of elation and motivating you to keep playing. It’s the same reward system triggered by delicious food or social connection.”

Delicious, is what it is.

What we learn from losing

MPL explained that losing often leads to frustration and disappointment, which activates the amygdala; a fight or flight response.

MPL said: “This can cloud your judgement and make it harder to focus on the next move. However, losing also presents a valuable learning opportunity. The brain analyses what went wrong, forging new neural connections to improve performance next time.”

Losing isn’t fun but learning can be!

The long-term impacts of gaming

The way you handle winning and losing can have lasting effects.

MPL said: “Consistent victories can fuel motivation and confidence, but a string of losses can lead to demotivation and even anxiety. In extreme cases, unhealthy gaming habits fueled by the pursuit of victory (or avoidance of defeat) can negatively impact mental health.

How to keep a healthy relationship with gaming

Of course, this can all be a lot to take in. The MPL team recommend the following steps for not getting too caught up in the game:

Focus on the process, not just the outcome. Celebrate improvement, analyse mistakes, and enjoy the journey of learning

Take breaks and manage your time. Stepping away can prevent frustration and help you return with a fresh perspective

Prioritise sleep and exercise. These activities promote overall well-being and mental resilience, crucial for handling in-game challenges