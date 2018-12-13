You might have your eyes glued to round-ups of the best places to travel next year to find inspo your next holiday – or you could turn to Instagram.
In the social media platform’s 2018 year in review, Tokyo Disneyland took the top spot for the “happiest geo-tagged place in the world”, which saw smiley face emojis used in the captions more than anywhere else.
It does look pretty spectacular:
Going into its 35th year in 2018, the fairytale-themed park looks magical, if nothing else.
There’s a ‘Dreaming Up’ parade, where visitors see their favourite characters, from Mickey Mouse, Pluto, and Alice in Wonderland, to Mary Poppins and the Disney princesses.
Or people take a voyage on the “It’s A Small World” water ride attraction, with new characters from ‘Frozen’, Merida from ‘Brave’ and the island girl ‘Moana’.
There’s also the seven themed ports at Tokyo DisneySea – every morning, travellers have been able to see their much-loved characters dressed in special 35th anniversary costumes sail around the harbour, with fireworks to round off the visit.
Not forgetting the rollercoaster rides for parents and older children, character meet-and-greets for the younger ones, along with restaurants, parades, 4D experiences and guided tours for grandparents, aunts and uncles.
If you’ve been sucked in by how Instagrammable it looks (don’t worry, us too), a day pass to Tokyo Disneyland costs £51.54 for adults, £33.43 for children, and over 65s tickets are £46 – but of course, that’s on top of buying flights.
