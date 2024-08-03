This Is The Ideal Meal To Make When It's Too Hot To Cook

Gousto

While I am definitely something of a kitchen wizard, I do have my limits.

As we are approaching scorching temperatures and the summer that was due, uh, two months ago, I know for a fact that I won’t be spending my evenings cooking up a storm like I usually do.

Hot weather + hot kitchen = a literal meltdown in my home.

Instead, I opt for salads or ‘picky bits’. Picnics for tea whenever possible because if there’s anything that is a crowd-pleaser, it’s these dishes.

This summer though, there’s one dish I can see myself returning to many, MANY times.

It’s a heatless salad, meaning that at no point will I be cooking ingredients (woohoo!) but also that the taste profile is created very differently.

This is because using acidic ingredients like citrus juice to “cook” thinly sliced vegetables enhances their texture and flavour.

Yum.

The no-cook summer salad recipe I’m obsessed with

This recipe comes direclty from Sophie Nahmad, Gousto’s Lead Recipe Developer and is entirely vegan.

Nahmad said: “We’ve crafted this heatless heatwave recipe to be both fun and functional.

“It’s perfect for when you want to enjoy a meal that’s light, fresh, healthy, and keeps you cool during the hottest days of summer.”

I’m in.

Ingredients:

400g mixed veg

1 tsp fennel seeds

½ tsp chilli flakes

2 tbsp olive oil

60ml citrus juice

1 red chilli

Salt and pepper

Method: