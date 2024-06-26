This Is The Secret To A Good Night's Sleep When Temperatures Are Soaring

Chayaporn Yemjuntuek via Getty Images

It’s no secret that we were done dirty with that particularly soggy spring and of course, warmer days ahead are welcomed even by the most wintery among us.

However, for every day spent basking in the sun’s rays, there is a sleepless, sweaty night as we try to settle down to snooze in what seems impossible circumstances.

Thankfully, summer 2024 might actually be the year that we stop tossing and turning as one sleep expert has a solution that’s really cool. Sorry.

How to sleep when you’re too hot at night

Edward Gorst, Sleep Expert for Panda London revealed his number one tip for sleeping when it’s hot outside and I simply cannot believe I didn’t think of it before.

All you need is hot water bottle and a freezer.

First, fill up the hot water bottle and make sure that it’s securely sealed and then put it in the freezer until the water inside has frozen.

Then, when you’re ready for bed, take the frozen hot water bottle out of the freezer, wrap it in a towel or cloth to prevent direct contact with your skin, and then place it around areas like your neck, chest, or feet.

Gorst explained: “This technique helps promote sleep by leveraging the principles of thermoregulation. The gradual release of cold from the frozen bottle can effectively lower your body’s surface temperature, which is crucial for initiating sleep.”

This is because cooling certain parts of the body, particularly areas with a high concentration of blood vessels like the neck, can enhance overall comfort and induce a relaxation response.

According to Gorst, this method not only helps you feel cooler in a hot environment but also regulates body temperature throughout the night, potentially reducing the likelihood of waking up due to discomfort or overheating.

Say no more, I’m already cold. I mean, sold.

More sleep hacks for hot weather

Gorst also recommended the following six tips for getting a restful sleep in hot weather:

Choose breathable bedding : Opt for lightweight, breathable materials such as cotton or linen sheets. These fabrics allow better airflow and help wick away moisture, keeping you cooler during the night

: Opt for lightweight, breathable materials such as cotton or linen sheets. These fabrics allow better airflow and help wick away moisture, keeping you cooler during the night Use cooling pillows: Look for pillows specifically designed to stay cool, such as those with gel inserts or made from cooling materials. These can help regulate head and neck temperature, which is crucial for overall body heat regulation

Look for pillows specifically designed to stay cool, such as those with gel inserts or made from cooling materials. These can help regulate head and neck temperature, which is crucial for overall body heat regulation Create a cross-breeze : Position fans strategically to create a cross-breeze in your bedroom. Place one fan near a window or doorway to draw cooler air in, and another fan across the room to push warm air out

: Position fans strategically to create a cross-breeze in your bedroom. Place one fan near a window or doorway to draw cooler air in, and another fan across the room to push warm air out Cool your sheets before bed : Pop your top sheet or pillowcases in a plastic bag in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes before bedtime. This can provide a refreshing coolness when you first get into bed

: Pop your top sheet or pillowcases in a plastic bag in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes before bedtime. This can provide a refreshing coolness when you first get into bed Take a cool shower: A lukewarm or slightly cool shower before bed can lower your core body temperature, making it easier to fall asleep. Avoid hot showers as they can temporarily raise body temperature

A lukewarm or slightly cool shower before bed can lower your core body temperature, making it easier to fall asleep. Avoid hot showers as they can temporarily raise body temperature Limit heat sources: Minimise the use of heat-generating appliances before bedtime, such as ovens, computers, or even bright lights. These can raise the temperature in your bedroom and make it harder to cool down