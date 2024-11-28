This Is What A TMJ Headache Is Following Zoe Ball's Painful Diagnosis

Unsplash Unsplash

After six years, Zoe Ball has announced that she is stepping down from hosting the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show and her final episode will be next month.

Now, the DJ has revealed on social media that she’s been suffering with TMJ – temporomandibular joint disorder – a dysfunction which causes pain and tenderness in jaw joints, which can result in headaches, too.

TMJ headaches, caused by the temporomandibular joint in the jaw are a common experience with 1 in 10 people experiencing a problem with their jaw joint, according to healthcare providers Bupa.

Bupa also explained: “Women tend to develop jaw conditions more often than men. You can get these problems with your jaw at any age, but most people have them when they’re between 20 and 40.”

When it comes to TMJ, headaches are just a symptom of a bigger condition.

So, what are the symptoms of TMJ?

The most common symptoms of TMJ disorders are pain in the jaw and surrounding muscles. However, research in 2021 found that other symptoms can include:

pain that can be felt in the face or neck

stiffness in the muscles of the jaw

limited movement of the jaw

locking of the jaw

clicking or popping sound from the TMJ site

dental issues, such as the wearing down of teeth

tinnitus (ringing in the ear)

vertigo

headaches

shift in the jaw, changing the way that the upper and lower teeth align (called malocclusion)

These symptoms can show up on one or both sides of the face.

How can TMJ disorders be treated?

Bupa states that symptoms should get better within three to six months of onset. However, if your pain is ongoing or intolerable, make an appointment with your dentist.

In the meantime, Bupa suggests these self-help steps for management of the condition: