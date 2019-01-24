This Is When You Should And Shouldn't Be Taking Antibiotics

Antibiotic resistance is a “threat we cannot afford to ignore”, Theresa May has said, launching a new government plan to tackle the problem.

The five-year action plan aims to reduce the use of antibiotics in humans by 15% and cut the number of drug-resistant infections by 10%.

A number of measures will be put in place to achieve these targets, including gathering real-time patient data, as well as helping clinicians understand when to use and preserve antibiotics in their treatment.

The pharmaceutical industry will also be expected to take more responsibility for antibiotic resistance and the NHS will explore a new payment model which incentivises them to do so.

The government has also committed to working with vets and farmers to further reduce antibiotic use in animals by 25% between 2016 and 2020, with objectives to be refreshed by 2021.

Public education surrounding antibiotic use is also key. To help the nation wise up, we spoke to GPs about what we should and shouldn’t be taking them for.