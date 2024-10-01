This Is When You Should Worry About Heart Palpitations

Unsplash

If you’ve experienced heart palpitations, you’ll be all too familiar with how concerning they can be.

The rapid and unusual beating of your heart can often lead to anxious thoughts and before you know it, you’re in an overwhelming cycle between your body and brain. This can also feel like pounding, thumping or even fluttering heartbeats.

However, as difficult as this can feel, these palpitations are often actually quite harmless and not a sign of anything more concerning.

When should you worry about heart palpitations, though?

The heart health experts at British Heart Foundation advised: “If you’re experiencing what feels like frequent or prolonged episodes of palpitations, or you’re also having symptoms such as chest pain or dizziness when you have these episodes, it’s a good idea to talk to your GP.

“They can organise some tests to check whether these are harmless palpitations or a sign of a heart rhythm problem, support you with managing your palpitations or refer you to a specialist if needed.”

The NHS states that common causes of heart palpitations include strenuous exercise, lack of sleep, stress and anxiety, medicine, caffeine, alcohol and recreational drugs.

However, less frequently, they can be caused by anaemia, an overactive thyroid, a heart rhythm problem or even menopause.

If you also feel chest pain, shortness of breath or faint, call 999 or go to A&E.

How to manage heart palpitations

If you’re not in immediate danger, managing your heart palpitations is pretty simple.

NHS Inform recommends reducing stress levels, practising deep breathing exercises, drinking less caffeinated drinks and eating a healthy diet.

