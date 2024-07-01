This Is Why Getting A Pet Can Help To Prevent Dementia

Those of us with pets will tell you that while our furry friends can bring a lot of chaos into our lives, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

In fact, according to a report by the PDSA, 87% of owners agree that having a pet makes them mentally healthier and 91% of owners reported that having a pet improved their life.

However, in a study of nearly 8,000 older adults, published in JAMA Network Open in January, researchers found that among those living alone, having a pet was associated with a slower rate of cognitive decline.

How pets can prevent dementia onset

According to the study, the findings: “preliminarily suggest that pet ownership might completely offset the association of living alone with faster rates of decline in verbal memory and verbal fluency among older adults.”

This is further backed up, especially for dog lovers, by a study published last year which found that dog owners had a lower risk of dementia compared to non-dog owners

This is at least in part because having a dog usually means walking regularly and this consistent exercise can also help to prevent dementia.

Finally, a study in Finland looked at the impact of pet ownership for people with Alzheimer’s disease. Over a five year period, researchers followed a group of 220 people and found that those who had pets were significantly more active, and their disease progressed much more slowly than those who didn’t have pets.

What to consider before getting a pet

Before you rush to get a furry companion, the RSPCA recommends asking yourself these questions first:

Do I have time to care for a pet?

Do I live in suitable accommodation with adequate space for a pet?

Will a pet fit into my lifestyle and priorities?

The PDSA also said: “Look into breeds, common ml conditions, costs – it’ll all help you to be a great pet owner in the long run.

“If you’re not sure a pet is for you, take some time out and come back to making a decision when you feel ready. The worst thing you can do is rush into it, especially if you’re unsure.”