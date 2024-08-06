This Is Why Olympic Divers Have Those Tiny Towels

via Associated Press

Don’t you just love Olympics season?

Curled up on the sofa, cosy as anything, watching world-class athletes and rolling our eyes because we know we could do it better.

Usually, this is a small turn during a jump or perhaps a small blip in choreography.

However, for me, it’s the diving. Not the diving itself. I can’t even swim, never mind dive.

IF I were a diver, though, and IF I found myself competing in the Olympics, I would simply bring a bigger towel.

Why divers have such small towels

I mean, they’re wearing next to nothing and submerging their bodies entirely in water. Why wouldn’t divers want to dry off entirely?

Well, according to BBC Science Focus, there is a science behind it.

They explained: “Since Olympic divers sit in a hot tub to keep warm between dives, they’ll towel off and get wet again several times during a competition.

“The tiny sports towel (also known as a shammy) absorbs a lot of water and is very easy to wring out afterwards. Some divers also have a ritual of dropping their towel from the diving board into the water to help judge the distance.”

The European Championships explained: “For some athletes, their sammie is a safety blanket, something to hold during nerve-racking competition as they prepare to execute complicated, acrobatic moves from the 10m platform or the springboards.”

Speaking to the European Championships, German diver Maria Kurjo said:

“You can’t deny it, the cloth is a kind of good luck charm for each diver. Everyone likes to have it with him and nothing should happen to it.

“Everyone has their own little ritual with it. One diver ties a knot in it and the next diver twists it in three different directions before throwing it down.”