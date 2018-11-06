She’s a 12-year-old wannabe scientist who also loves pink and watching makeup tutorials online – and doesn’t see why she should have to choose between mascara and engineering. And, judging by the thousands of messages of support she’s received from female scientists, they feel the same way.

Sophie, who goes by the name @ScienceSoph on Twitter, wrote that loving science shouldn’t mean she has to love makeup videos any less: “What is wrong with our world where we think that a girl has to choose one or the other. Can’t she wear a lab coat and lipstick?” she asked.