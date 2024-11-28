This Morning hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

This Morning boss Martin Frizell has announced he’ll be stepping down as editor of the show next year.

Martin has been with the long-running ITV daytime show for the past decade, during which it has won seven National Television Awards and even a TV Bafta.

He has also seen the show through a number of public scandals, most notably in the lead-up to, and aftermath, of Phillip Schofield’s departure in 2023.

On Thursday evening, Martin announced he was leaving the show in spring 2025 as he is “expecting” his “family priorities to change” around then.

Martin’s wife, TV personality Fiona Phillips, disclosed last year that she had been diagnosed with Azlheimer’s disease.

Martin Frizell and Fiona Phillips in 2013

“Next year I’m expecting my family priorities to change so I need to free up time for them,” he said in a statement.

“I love my team at ITV and will miss them and the thrill of live telly but it’s an always on, 24 hours a day, seven days a week commitment and I won’t be able to do both.”

He continued: “It’s been a privilege to lead truly great presenters and producers.

“Between us we’ve turned out more than six thousand hours of live topical telly, that’s around 20,000 items and whilst the gongs are always nice, I’m most proud of the change we made to so many lives, even saving a fair few with our campaigns on anti-suicide, menopause, testicular cancer and ‘how – to’ items.

“This juggernaut is the toughest test for any broadcast journalist.”

Martin joined This Morning when Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby were still hosting, and they remained the show’s flagship presenters for most of his tenure.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby pictured in March 2023

A week later, he resigned from ITV altogether after admitting to having lied to bosses at This Morning about an affair with a much younger colleague.

Holly subsequently took an extended break from This Morning, and returned in the summer, only to leave for good in October following an alleged plot to kidnap her.