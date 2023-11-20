This Morning Confirms Royal Guest Host For Special One-Off Show

This Morning regulars Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

This Morning has announced a royal guest will be taking on presenting duties this week.

In a statement, the mother of Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and ex-wife of Prince Andrew, enthused: “I have appeared on This Morning before, but this time I am coming back in a very different role.

“I love live TV and am an enormous fan of the show, and the whole team is always lovely to deal with.”

As well as presenting the show, Fergie will also serve as its guest editor, with segments reportedly set to include a feature on skincare and an interview with singer Cliff Richard.

Sarah Ferguson S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

She added: “I’m looking forward to being there for the whole morning, and thrilled to be guest editing the show which will mean getting to explore some topics that I’m passionate about.”

Meanwhile, This Morning editor Mart in Frizell said: “We are all delighted Sarah, Duchess of York wanted to come back here and I’m very happy for her to make some of my decisions on Monday.

“She has a great understanding of the show and how television works and I feel viewers will be really interested in the running order she is putting together.”

Sarah Ferguson was interviewed on This Morning by Joel Dommett and Holly Willoughby back in March S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, the Duchess of York also joined the Loose Women panel for a one-off episode where she shared the screen with Christine Lampard, Coleen Nolan and Brenda Edwards.

Meanwhile, This Morning is still on the hunt for a new permanent presenting team following the much-publicised exits of Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby earlier in the year.

