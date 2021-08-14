This Morning's Dr. Zoe Williams Speaks Out Following Eamonn Holmes' Hair Comments

This Morning’s Dr. Zoe Williams has spoken out in response to the backlash levelled at Eamonn Holmes following comments he made about her hair earlier this week. During Thursday’s edition of the ITV daytime show, Eamonn spoke to Dr. Zoe via video-link, when Eamonn said her hair “reminds me of an alpaca today.” He then told her. “You just want to pet it, don’t you? It’s very alpaca-ish.” Shortly afterwards, footage of the exchange was circulated on social media with many viewers criticising Eamonn for his inappropriate comments about a Black colleague’s hair, pointing out it was a microaggression.

This is why MANY black women avoid wearing their natural hair to work ... even on Zoom in the comforts of their own home. Eamonn... disgusting. https://t.co/l8zNtu5PPT — Omo (@TobiRachel_) August 12, 2021

Eamonn subsequently issued an apology, and now Dr. Zoe has addressed the situation in a lengthy Instagram post. Noting that she has accepted Eamonn’ apology, the doctor added that she wants to use this an opportunity explain microaggressions. ″(Eamonn) has done the right thing by apologising to me directly,” Dr. Zoe said. “I have accepted his apology. What I want to say is that I’m aware that his remarks, though meant without malice, have offended people. And if that comment had been made to me by a stranger, then I too would likely be offended.” “I feel torn as on the one hand it pains me to see the abuse that Eamonn has been receiving because of this (that’s not ok either)... But on the other hand it has opened the door to a conversation that I feel needs to be had.”