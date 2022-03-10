This Morning And Loose Women Pulled From Air As Police Respond To Security Alert Outside Studios

This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

This Morning and Loose Women were both pulled from the air on Thursday as police responded to a security alert outside the shows’ studios.

Around 12.10pm, This Morning’s live episode, which was being hosted by Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, was suddenly replaced with an emergency broadcast featuring highlights from previous episodes.

Advertisement

A pre-recorded episode of Loose Women then followed at 12.30pm on ITV, instead of its scheduled live broadcast.

We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon. — This Morning (@thismorning) March 10, 2022

We apologise for the break in live programming today. We are currently running pre-recorded content and hope to be back with you soon. — Loose Women (@loosewomen) March 10, 2022

While no explanation was given on screen for the sudden change, there was an incident unfolding outside the Television Centre on Wood Lane in west London.

Advertisement

A tweet from an official Transport For London (TfL) Twitter account reported that White City and Wood Lane underground stations – which are located directly opposite Television Centre – were closed “while the police respond to a security alert outside the station”.

An ITV worker also confirmed to HuffPost UK that staff had been evacuated from Television Centre.

Advertisement

⚠️ White City and Wood Lane stations closed: While the police respond to a security alert outside the station. — TfL Access (@TfLAccess) March 10, 2022

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has since said (via The Mirror) that a “suspicious item” had been discovered, with the incident now having been stood down.

“At 11:14hrs on Thursday, 10 March, police were called to reports of a security alert at Wood Lane, White City. It was reported a suspicious item had been discovered,” they said.

“The area was evacuated as a precaution and White City and Wood Lane tube stations were temporarily closed. The incident was stood down shortly before 12:49hrs. An investigation is ongoing.”

ITV moved production of its daytime shows, including Good Morning Britain and Lorraine, from its former studios on London’s Southbank to Television Centre in 2018.

Advertisement

The iconic building was previously owned by the BBC, and was redeveloped after the corporation sold it in 2013.