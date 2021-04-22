This Morning has sparked a wave of Ofcom complaints after a guest’s recent comments mocking Meghan Markle’s claims about her experiences of racism as a member of the Royal Family. Last week, Julia Hartley-Brewer and Nicola Thorpe were invited onto This Morning via video-link to discuss the day’s headlines. This included a newly-released photo of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip taken in 2018, posing with seven of their great-grandchildren.

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh surrounded by seven of their great-grandchildren at Balmoral Castle in 2018.



©️ The Duchess of Cambridge pic.twitter.com/xMmbzfDHwL — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 14, 2021

Asked for her thoughts on the picture, Julia quickly turned the conversation to the Duchess of Sussex, commenting: “I wonder if Meghan [Markle] has managed to take offence to this photograph that doesn’t include her son.” Julia then suggested Meghan “probably thinks it’s a racist photograph”, going on to point out that it was taken before Meghan and Prince Harry’s son was born. “I’m sure she’s managed to take offence at it anyway,” Julia then said. Fellow guest Nicola Thorpe told Julia she was “kind of pushing [an] agenda” with her remarks, stating: “To suggest that Meghan would think that something was racist, something that didn’t even exist at the time, you yourself are kind of pushing this agenda.”

ITV Julia Hartley-Brewer on This Morning

“I’m making a joke pointing out that some people are able to find offence in anything,” Julia responded. “As it seems she would’ve done after pointing the finger at senior Royals without naming names.” At this point presenter Dermot O’Leary stepped in to move the conversation along, commenting: “Ladies please, let’s move on to the next subject – we thought we’d start off with a lighter topic.” Ofcom has now revealed they have received 203 complaints about the incident (per Metro). As is standard procedure, these complaints will be looked into, before Ofcom decides whether to launch an investigation. Julia was referring to the Duchess of Sussex’s recent sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which she claimed a senior member of the Royal Family had expressed racist concerns about the colour of her son’s skin to Prince Harry before Archie was born.