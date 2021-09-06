Phillip Schofield Lifts The Lid On His And Holly Willoughby's Most Raucous Post-NTAs Night Out

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have lifted the lid on one of their most infamous post-NTAs nights out. The This Morning duo have a reputation for painting the town red after their numerous wins at the National Television Awards, which usually results in some husky voices and red eyes while they’re broadcasting live the following morning. While the most infamous of these live shows came in 2016 – when Phil and Holly began the show still wearing their clothes from the night before – they’ve now spoken out about another of their raucous post-show celebrations. Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Phil was asked about a memorable moment from past ceremonies, recalling an incident that saw himself and Holly being turned away from a tattoo parlour for being too drunk.

Joe Maher via Getty Images Phil sneaks a drink during the 2019 NTAs

“Aside from the obvious one – I think the year that Holly and I said that we were going to get tattoos, but we were told that we were too drunk to give proper consent and couldn’t get one,” he said. Phil added: “James Nesbitt said ‘if you can find ink and a needle, I’ll do it for you!’.” Meanwhile, Holly said: “The NTAs are such an important award for us as they are voted for by the viewers. When we know viewers have taken time to vote for This Morning it’s always such a boost for the whole team. It really means the world to us and we are so grateful for every single vote. “And I think this year actually, it’d mean even more like Phillip said, because it has been the most extraordinary year and everyone involved in the show worked twice as hard to ensure we could stay on air.”

ITV Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on the set of This Morning