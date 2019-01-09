Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes will be at the helm and bosses have commissioned 10 hour-long episodes of the programme, with the first arriving at 10.30am on Sunday 20 January.

A Sunday edition of ‘This Morning’ will begin airing later this month, ITV has announced.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Ruth and Eamonn will be brightening up the weekends

Each show will feature handpicked moments from the weekday broadcasts alongside new and exclusive content.

The plans were announced during Wednesday’s show, with Phillip Schofield stating: “We have an exciting announcement to make for Sunday mornings, with a weekend episode of ‘This Morning’.

“Eamonn and Ruth will be taking you through the highlights of ‘This Morning’ from that week with some exclusive guests and lots of weekend treats thrown in for good measure.”

“It’s official, we’ll be going on the telly six days a week,” Holly Willoughby added. “Lazy Sunday mornings couldn’t get any better.”

In a statement issued following the announcement, Eamonn said: “Not only will anything you’ve missed be featured, Ruth and I will also be adding our own fresh content that you won’t have seen.”

Ruth Langsford added: “So stay in your pyjamas, put your feet up and enjoy a Sunday on ‘This Morning’ with us.”