A Scottish supermarket has launched a new way to make your shopping experience plastic-free, by swapping out plastic milk cartons for a fresh milk vending machine. While eco-friendly food shopping has recently focussed on cutting single-use bags and plastic-free packaging, customers of Glasgow-based Locavore can now buy milk bottles in-store which can be refilled again and again. The move is reported to save more than 100 plastic containers a day – or more than 36,000 a year.

Locavore Reuben Chesters, managing director of Locavore.

Locavore, which has been has been running since 2015, recently opened its new site after receiving local government support from Zero Waste Scotland. It also offers fresh, package-free bread, eco-friendly household cleaning products and dispensable jars of grains, herbs and spices. For Reuben Chesters, managing director of Locavore, the milk vending machine symbolises a more ethical, environmentally friendly way to shop and run a supermarket. “The machine is a great example of how farmers and independent retailers can work together. With our direct relationship with [local] Mossgiel farm we can offer tastier organic milk to people at a price that is better than the supermarkets, and we can do this do this while paying the farmer more than double what supermarkets do,” he told HuffPost UK. “[Other] supermarkets can’t compete with this as they neither have close, mutually trusting links with producers or the ethics to operate in a way that is better for our environment, local economy and communities.”

Locavore