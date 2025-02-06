This Superfruit's Seeds Can Reduce The Risk Of 6 Cancers

Alvaro Medina Jurado via Getty Images

A symbol of both death and ferility in Greek mythology, arguably one of the most aesthetically-pleasing fruits around and now, it turns out, the secret to preventing six types of cancer: the pomegranate has it all.

Yes, that’s right, a new study published in Food Science and Nutrition has revealed that the juice and seeds from this stunning fruit can potentially give you a range of health benefits.

The researchers say: “Extensive research on pomegranate extract, fruit, oil, and juice has revealed promising findings regarding their potential anti-proliferative, anti-tumorigenic, and anti-inflammatory properties through the modification of various signaling pathways related to cancer, thus demonstrating their potential as drugs to prevent and treat cancer.”

Sounds promising.

The cancers that pomegranates can help to prevent

According to the research, inclusion of pomegrante in every day diets can help to prevent cancer on the:

prostate

bladder

breast

skin

lung

colon

The researchers explain that this appears to be largely due to “cytotoxic and anti-proliferative properties against cancerous cells.” In other words, the antioxidants in pomegranates appear to play a role in inhibiting the growth of cancer cells.

So, what counts as a portion of pomegranate?

According to the health and nutrition experts at Web MD, fresh pomegranates are the most nutritious way to eat them; they are low in calories and fat, and high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Around half of a fresh pomegranate counts as a portion.

How to add more pomegrante to your diet

Now that we know how beneficial and nutritious pomegranate is, how do we add this seamlessly to our diets?

Well, this fruit is actually far more versatile than it potentially appears to be.

The foodies over at BBC Good Food have a range of pomegranate recipes, which range from salads to chicken marinades.

Of course, you could always just enjoy it as-is, too.