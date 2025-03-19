This Video Of Kamala Harris Warning About A Second Trump Presidency Is Going Viral

Former Vice President Kamala Harris and President Donald Trump Getty Images

During her bid for the White House in 2024, former US Vice President Kamala Harris warned of the perils of a second Donald Trump presidency, and her words are ringing true for many in hindsight.

A video posted to TikTok in late February shows a montage of Harris speaking about how Trump’s plans would reverse progress in the US, hike up prices and lead to the elimination of the Department of Education — as laid out in Project 2025.

In a clip from an October 2024 interview with CBS Evening News host Norah O’Donnell that was posted to TikTok in February, O’Donnell tells Harris that Trump denied his connection to Project 2025.

“The former president said that’s not true,” O’Donnell said, to which Harris responded, “He says everything’s not true.”

During the 2024 campaign, Trump repeatedly distanced himself from the conservative road map for governing — but in November 2024, he nominated one of its authors, Russell Vought, to serve as the Office of Management and Budget director. Tom Homan, now Trump’s border czar, also contributed to the document.

A January article from Time found that many of Trump’s actions in the early days of his presidency mirrored the 900-page document, including “sweeping deregulation measures to aggressive immigration reform.”

In her campaign, Harris warned, “They even want to eliminate the Department of Education” — a Project 2025 priority.

Trump’s Education Secretary Linda McMahon has expressed support for dissolving the department. And a cryptic email sent this month directed the closure of several department offices around the country.

Harris also warned that a Trump presidency would make detrimental cuts to Medicaid. In March, the Congressional Budget Office released an analysis indicating that Republicans would be unable to meet their budget goals without cutting hundreds of billions of dollars from government health programs.

“This is an instruction to take health coverage away from people,” Bobby Kogan, a Democratic budget analyst who is now at the Center for American Progress, told HuffPost.