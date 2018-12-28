Music retailer HMV is teetering on the brink of collapse and risks becoming the first high street casualty after Christmas.

The group, which trades from 130 stores and employs 2,200 staff, has filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators amid a cash crisis at the firm.

If HMV was to go bust, it would be the second time it has collapsed in recent years, having filed for administration in 2013, after which it was acquired for £50m by its current owner, Hilco.

KPMG is understood to be waiting in the wings to undertake the process, and an administration could be announced on Friday following reports about the collapse from Sky News.

High business rates, weak consumer confidence and the rise of online streaming services will have taken their toll on the retailer amid a challenging year for the sector.

Poundworld, Toys’R’Us and Maplin have all gone bust this year, while heavyweights Marks & Spencer and Debenhams have announced plans to shutter hundreds of stores.

Several others - including Superdry, Carpetright and Card Factory - have all issued profit warnings.

High street retailers have been slashing prices after brutal trading in November and early December failed to lure shoppers to stores.

Traditional retailers have been battling the rise of online shopping, higher costs and low consumer confidence as shoppers rein in spending amid Brexit uncertainty.

Hilco has been approached for comment.