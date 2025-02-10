Thousands Of Migrants Working Illegally Arrested In Border Security Crackdown

The step up in activity is part of the government's attempts to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats. via Associated Press

Thousands of migrants working illegally in the UK have been arrested since Labour came to power, new figures have revealed.

The raids are part of the government’s attempts to stop asylum seekers crossing the Channel in small boats.

According to the Home Office, 3,930 arrests were made by immigration enforcement officers between July 5 and January 31 - a 38% increase compared to the previous 12-month period when the Tories were still in power.

In January alone, a record 609 people were arrested working in nail bars, convenience stores, restaurants and car washes, which was a 48% rise compared to the same month last year.

Home secretary Yvette Cooper said: “The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken.

“Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system and our economy.

“That’s why we are boosting enforcement to record levels alongside tough new legislation to smash the criminal gangs that undermine our border security and who have been getting away with it for far too long.”

Eddy Montgomery, director of enforcement, compliance and crime, said: “These figures demonstrate the commitment of my teams to crack down on those who think they can flout our immigration system.

“I hope it sends a strong signal that there is no hiding place from the law, and we will continue to ramp up our activity to ensure those involved face the full consequences.

“We also know that many people who end up working illegally are often subjected to extremely poor conditions, so we will continue to do all we can to safeguard and protect the most vulnerable.”

The data was released as MPs prepare to debate the government’s Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill.

It aims to introduce a raft of new offences and counter terror-style powers to crack down on people smugglers bringing migrants across the English Channel.