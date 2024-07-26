Thousands Of Women Are Being Failed Every Year Thanks To These Symptoms Being Misdiagnosed

martin-dm via Getty Images

New research has revealed that misdiagnosis of symptoms women are experiencing is exacerbating debilitating conditions and leaving thousands untreated.

In a survey of 500 women who have experienced a misdiagnosis, Higgs LLP found that 86% of women have had at least one symptom related to periods misdiagnosed.

For example, despite the condition impacting 1 in 10 women, the most frequently misdiagnosed condition was endometriosis, which can cause chronic pain, heavy periods, and fatigue, just to name a few symptoms.

Symptoms that are most often misdiagnosed in women

The top ten most common misdiagnosed symptoms found from the survey were as follows:

Fatigue Lightheadedness and dizziness Irregular periods Painful periods Heavy periods Stomach cramps Achy joints Headache Migraines Nausea/vomiting

With so many of these being tied to menstruation, it’s hard to not see this as widespread medical misogyny.

Health expert and founder of healthcare company Maxwellia, Anna Maxwell said: “On average women will experience 480 periods in their lifetime, which means they bleed for around 7 years of their lives.

“The normalisation and dismissal of period problems can potentially be really damaging for women, both physically and emotionally. Early intervention is key for managing chronic menstrual conditions; it’s so important that women feel heard and that they are being taken seriously to help improve women’s quality of life.”

This research correlates with long waits women have for diagnosis. Endometriosis alone takes around 7 years to diagnose.

The conditions that women were mostly commonly misdiagnosed with were anxiety and depression, irritable bowel syndrome, stress, and skin conditions.

Clare Langford, Medical Negligence Expert at Higgs LLP commented: “The issue of misdiagnosis is not just a failing among medical professionals but a deeply concerning gendered problem that desperately requires reform.

“We must recognise that these misdiagnoses are a trend. They are not just mistakes but symptoms of a larger, systemic problem within the healthcare system where women’s symptoms are too often dismissed or misunderstood.”