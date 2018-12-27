Three British Tourists Killed After Car Plunges Off Bridge In Iceland

Three British tourists, including one child, have been killed after a Land Cruiser crashed while travelling across a bridge in Iceland.

The 4x4 was carrying seven tourists when it reportedly fell and the remaining four were all taken to hospital with critical injuries, Icelandic Police say.

Local reports say the crash happened just south of the Vatnajökull glacier at Núpsvötn at around 9.30am.

They say the vehicle fell more than six meters into a dry river bed.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.