‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ is on course to top the UK Official Singles Chart, but it’s facing some last-minute competition from anti-Donald Trump protestors.
The 1996 Baddiel and Skinner track is currently number one in the mid-week chart, taking a 30% lead over nearest rival, ‘Shotgun’ by George Ezra.
However, a social media campaign hoping to make the 2004 Green Day hit ‘American Idiot’ number one is also proving successful.
Ahead of Trump’s arrival in the UK this week, the song has cracked the top 20 of the mid-weeks and had also been popping in and out of iTunes’ Top 10 chart for the past few days.
The track - originally penned about former US president George W. Bush - is also number one on Amazon’s best sellers list.
That said, it will take a lot to topple ‘Three Lions’, which has had a resurgence in popularity thanks to England’s success in the World Cup.
Even George Ezra is urging fans to get behind the anthem instead of his current single, ahead of England’s semi final match against Croatia on Wednesday.
Posting a video on Facebook, he said: “Thanks to you lovely people ‘Shotgun’ has been number one for two weeks running.
“Now of course that is amazing, but I think it’s time we knock it off the number one spot with Three Lions. We go out and we download and we stream Three Lions, and you know why, because it’s coming home. Come on England!”
We just hope everyone will be singing the right lyrics, as it turns out we’ve been hearing it wrong all these years...