‘Three Lions (Football’s Coming Home)’ is on course to top the UK Official Singles Chart, but it’s facing some last-minute competition from anti-Donald Trump protestors. The 1996 Baddiel and Skinner track is currently number one in the mid-week chart, taking a 30% lead over nearest rival, ‘Shotgun’ by George Ezra. However, a social media campaign hoping to make the 2004 Green Day hit ‘American Idiot’ number one is also proving successful.

Rex/Shutterstock Baddiel and Skinner's 1996 football anthem is on course to top the UK chart

Ahead of Trump’s arrival in the UK this week, the song has cracked the top 20 of the mid-weeks and had also been popping in and out of iTunes’ Top 10 chart for the past few days. The track - originally penned about former US president George W. Bush - is also number one on Amazon’s best sellers list. That said, it will take a lot to topple ‘Three Lions’, which has had a resurgence in popularity thanks to England’s success in the World Cup.